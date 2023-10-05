Why the Market Dipped But (CPRT) Gained Today

Copart, Inc. (CPRT) closed at $44.04 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.71% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.13% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.83% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Business Services sector's loss of 6.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.53% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Copart, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.32, showcasing a 23.08% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $977.79 million, indicating a 9.45% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.42 per share and a revenue of $4.16 billion, representing changes of +12.7% and +7.63%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Copart, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 5.19% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Copart, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Copart, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.84. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 30.84.

The Auction and Valuation Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 1, which puts it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Copart, Inc. (CPRT)

