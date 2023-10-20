Why the Market Dipped But CleanSpark (CLSK) Gained Today

The most recent trading session ended with CleanSpark (CLSK) standing at $3.92, reflecting a +1.29% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.26%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 4.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 4.74%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.67%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of CleanSpark in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for CleanSpark. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 325% lower. At present, CleanSpark boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, placing it within the top 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

