Why the Market Dipped But Citigroup (C) Gained Today

Citigroup (C) closed the latest trading day at $55.42, indicating a +1.04% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.6% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.92%.

The the stock of U.S. bank has risen by 3.8% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's gain of 3.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.56%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Citigroup in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.53, showcasing a 17.74% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $20.51 billion, showing a 4.39% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.94 per share and a revenue of $80 billion, signifying shifts of -1.66% and +1.96%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Citigroup. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.26% higher. At present, Citigroup boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Citigroup's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.23. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 10.66 of its industry.

It's also important to note that C currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.5. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. C's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.51 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 39, this industry ranks in the top 16% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

