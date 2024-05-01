Why the Market Dipped But Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Gained Today

The latest trading session saw Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) ending at $72.34, denoting a +1.5% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.23%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 9.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 1.63%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.05%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Celsius Holdings Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 7, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.20, marking a 53.85% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $389.6 million, showing a 49.88% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.09 per share and a revenue of $1.87 billion, representing changes of +41.56% and +41.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.31% higher. Celsius Holdings Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Celsius Holdings Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 65.33 right now. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.46.

We can additionally observe that CELH currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.08. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.04 at yesterday's closing price.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 96, this industry ranks in the top 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.