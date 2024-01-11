Why the Market Dipped But Booking Holdings (BKNG) Gained Today

Booking Holdings (BKNG) closed the latest trading day at $3,552.28, indicating a +0.88% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%.

Shares of the online booking service witnessed a gain of 2.83% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 4.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98%.

The upcoming earnings release of Booking Holdings will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $29.62, up 19.73% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $4.64 billion, reflecting a 14.68% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Booking Holdings. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.75% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Booking Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Booking Holdings is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.74. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.53, which means Booking Holdings is trading at a premium to the group.

We can additionally observe that BKNG currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Internet - Commerce stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.65 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.