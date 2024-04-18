Why the Market Dipped But Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Gained Today

In the latest market close, Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) reached $18.37, with a +0.33% movement compared to the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.22% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.52%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 2.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 6.38%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.66%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Blue Owl Capital Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 2, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.16, up 6.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $478.47 million, up 22.37% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.84 per share and a revenue of $2.17 billion, signifying shifts of +29.23% and +25.07%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Blue Owl Capital Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.6% higher. As of now, Blue Owl Capital Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Blue Owl Capital Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.82. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.28.

Investors should also note that OWL has a PEG ratio of 1.19 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Financial - Investment Management industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.91.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

