Why the Market Dipped But BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) Gained Today

BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) closed the most recent trading day at $24.08, moving +0.61% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.34%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.98%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.62%.

The restaurant chain's shares have seen a decrease of 6.9% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.5% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.57%.

The upcoming earnings release of BJ's Restaurants will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 26, 2023. In that report, analysts expect BJ's Restaurants to post earnings of -$0.02 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 92%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $325.41 million, showing a 4.51% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.89 per share and a revenue of $1.35 billion, signifying shifts of +423.53% and +5.21%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for BJ's Restaurants. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.05% lower. Currently, BJ's Restaurants is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, BJ's Restaurants is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 26.98. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.17, which means BJ's Restaurants is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that BJRI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.8. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Restaurants industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.6.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 95, this industry ranks in the top 38% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

