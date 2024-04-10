Why the Market Dipped But APA (APA) Gained Today

The latest trading session saw APA (APA) ending at $35.05, denoting a +0.46% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.95% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.84%.

The oil and natural gas producer's stock has climbed by 10.97% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 8.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.78%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of APA in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.88, showcasing a 26.05% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.88 billion, reflecting a 6.27% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.54 per share and a revenue of $8.91 billion, signifying shifts of +0.22% and +9.13%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for APA. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 11.8% upward. APA is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that APA has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.68 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.47.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, positioning it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

