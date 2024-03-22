Why the Market Dipped But Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) Gained Today

The most recent trading session ended with Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) standing at $59.50, reflecting a +0.35% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.17%.

Shares of the brewer have depreciated by 6.48% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.34%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Anheuser-Busch Inbev in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.73, showcasing a 12.31% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $14.27 billion, indicating a 0.4% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

BUD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.47 per share and revenue of $62.31 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +13.77% and +4.93%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Anheuser-Busch Inbev. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.79% decrease. Anheuser-Busch Inbev presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Anheuser-Busch Inbev is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.09. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.09.

Meanwhile, BUD's PEG ratio is currently 1.82. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Beverages - Alcohol industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.11 as of yesterday's close.

The Beverages - Alcohol industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 234, which puts it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

