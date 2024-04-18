Why the Market Dipped But AGNC Investment (AGNC) Gained Today

AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed the most recent trading day at $9.07, moving +0.33% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.52%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 7.19% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 6.38%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.66%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of AGNC Investment in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 22, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.56, indicating a 20% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $386 million, indicating a 493.88% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.16 per share and a revenue of $1.51 billion, demonstrating changes of -17.24% and +713.41%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, AGNC Investment is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, AGNC Investment is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.18. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.22 of its industry.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.