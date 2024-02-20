Why the Market Dipped But Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN) Gained Today

Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN) closed the latest trading day at $10.52, indicating a +0.1% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.92%.

Shares of the specialty retail witnessed a loss of 0.76% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its gain of 3.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.56%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Aaron's Company, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 26, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.03, indicating a 66.67% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $542.88 million, indicating a 7.92% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Aaron's Company, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 4.18% downward. Aaron's Company, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Aaron's Company, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.06. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.94.

The Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, positioning it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.