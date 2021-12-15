Why the Mainstreaming of Crypto Bodes Well for the Future of Finance in India

By Sumit Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of CoinDCX

India is on the cusp of an economic transformation, one that will finally unleash the full tech potential of a country that has been waiting for its moment in the spotlight since the IT boom of the 1990s. Driven by the arrival of Web 3.0, many businesses in India are assessing how decentralized technology, such as blockchain and crypto, will shape the future of finance. However, this technology also has the ability to impact a much wider group, bringing about a new level of financial inclusion that will enable everyone to engage in the growing economy. The key is to provide a regulatory framework that balances protection with flexibility.

Now is the time to act. Crypto and its underpinning blockchain systems are no longer a peripheral technology but the foundations of a new, decentralized future. Last month the global market cap for crypto surpassed $3 trillion for the first time ever, with several crypto achieving new all-time highs. The rise of Memecoins such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Squid Game reflect not only the fast pace evolution of the system, but also the diverse ecosystem of creators and traders beyond professional crypto investors.

As the industry evolves, so does the array of assets making crypto more accessible to institutional investors. In October, the first U.S. bitcoin futures exchange-traded funds (ETF) launched, giving investors the ability to buy and sell the assets outside of cryptocurrency exchanges. Similar efforts in Singapore to launch the first bitcoin spot ETF reflect a growing desire for passive bitcoin exposure. Through projects like these, crypto is able to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the emerging DeFi space, bringing even more investors onboard.

Rising adoption and legitimacy

Interest in crypto has expanded beyond the domain of blockchain experts and investors. Growing awareness and accessibility has resulted in worldwide adoption jumping 880% in 2021, with P2P platforms the main driver behind cryptocurrency use in Emerging Markets. India, with its strong educational focus on science and technology, has been perfectly placed to ride this wave. According to the 2021 Global Crypto Adoption Index, India has the second greatest level of cryptocurrency adoption by ordinary people, with a focus on transactions and individual saving, rather than trading and speculation.

With this popular interest has come industry growth. A thriving Indian crypto sector is developing to support this mass adoption, with two Indian start-ups reaching the realms of crypto unicorns this year - CoinDCX and CoinSwitch Kuber. Many Indian developers are forging ahead in the crypto space, focused on harnessing decentralized technology to enable the financial inclusion that will supercharge India’s growing innovation economy.

The benefits of welcoming crypto

Decentralization has the potential to transform financial systems, enabling greater financial inclusion and empowerment. As an investable asset class, crypto is a welcome and viable alternative to traditional financial classes such as gold, enabling investors to play a more direct role in their wealth management. Its digital nature means that it is more transportable and divisible, and more applicable as a currency. These qualities lend it well to raising capital, enabling more efficient capital flows and greater access to a wider investor base.

The transparency of the blockchain system also streamlines the issuance, transfer and management of traditional assets. Crypto therefore has huge potential as a medium to facilitate cross-border payments, with significant speed and cost advantages when compared to existing incumbents. Countries like Singapore are piloting ways of enabling payments clearing and settlement using blockchain technology, achieving end-to-end settlements in minutes, vastly quicker than traditional methods taking days. Such systems have the potential to revolutionize trade between countries with favorable attitudes towards crypto.

In short, the mainstreaming of crypto provides a wealth of benefits. To developed economies, crypto represents greater choice for consumers, with cheaper and more efficient ways of transacting. For emerging economies, crypto allows countries to hedge against currency devaluation, while also democratizing access to financial services thanks to decentralized platforms.

Regulatory clarity is key

Regulators across the world are weighing up the benefits of welcoming crypto, versus the need to protect consumers and economies from the potential risks.

In India, lawmakers are currently weighing up the problem of how to ensure that crypto has the right checks and balances to prevent malpractice but enough freedom to allow the industry to thrive. In a positive move, the government is moving away from signs that it intends on implementing an outright ban, and towards a more collaborative approach, working with key stakeholders in the crypto ecosystem to understand how to best define and regulate the new technology.

To be successful, the approach to regulation needs to see the whole of the crypto ecosystem in a holistic light, with malleable approaches that fit an ever-evolving digital world. Firstly, the legal status of cryptocurrencies needs to be thoroughly addressed to counter any threat of malpractice. Extra attention should be paid to ceasing cryptocurrency crime and tax evasion, along with regulations to stifle the use of crypto by syndicates as a medium for money laundering and terrorism financing. This will bring credibility and security to crypto in India and encourage institutional trust. Stablecoin regulations can also be put in to preserve the integrity of the monetary system and financial markets, protecting the existing system while also opening up the door for innovative moves to link traditional finance with DeFi.

In tandem, regulations focused on consumer protection will enable millions of Indians who are interested in crypto to use properly enacted investment vehicles. The government and stakeholders should also work together to ensure a huge education drive to build crypto-literacy, making the benefits of crypto accessible to a much wider base. In addition, leading players in the industry should be mindful of the need to provide adequate recourse for those who are victims of crypto-crime to maintain a level of oversight and responsibility.

To succeed in a decentralized age, we need to approach crypto with the Indian spirit of entrepreneurship. We should embrace the new technology around us and use it as a tool for growth, instead of shunning it. We have the capabilities to innovate at speed and grow the economy in a Web 3.0 world, we just need to make sure we are all working towards the same vision. All stakeholders - from the government, to industry experts, to the average Indian accessing the web - need to work together collaboratively and not combatively. Only then can India take its place as a digital leader on the global stage and bring the benefits of crypto to everyone.

