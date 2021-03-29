Why the Future of Crypto Markets Depends on Accredited Investor Involvement

By Andrew Knight, VP of Analytics at Invictus Capital

Cooler heads prevail. Cryptocurrency won over the hearts of millions around the world as the savior of the unbanked and next big thing in finance—or decentralized finance, if you will. And with it, droves of retail investors from all corners of the internet rushed in to get in on the game. But as crypto initially became dominated by retail investors, who were riding the roller coaster of emotions while bitcoin skyrocketed, volatility gripped the crypto world. In addition to these assets being completely unregulated by any central authority, the aforementioned emotional roller coaster drove investor decision making, which in turn fueled even more volatility. More brokerage involvement and accredited investor involvement can change that.

Back in 2017, in what feels like eons ago, crypto assets took off in the now infamous ICO bull run, which featured bitcoin reaching nearly $20,000. Crypto suddenly became the libertarian man's asset—a type of asset that stood apart from the legacy financial institutions. And this asset had beaten the centralized authorities who'd left the little guy out. It's these sentiments and emotional roller coasters that have a great effect on the price of crypto, especially early on, when digital assets weren’t so prevalent and were subject to even greater volatility due to wild fluctuations in retail demand and their predetermined supply schedules.

Then, with speculation about the SEC regulating the asset, it quickly crashed. While that $20,000 ceiling is now dwarfed by bitcoin's current surge, the lessons from the first wild bull run can tell us quite a bit about investor behavior patterns and what the future may hold. The hysteria surrounding bitcoin in 2017 drove up the price, but in the previous bull run, the space was by far dominated by retail investors.

Behavioral finance and economics have long held that asset prices tend to overshoot during short-term directional moves, even those driven by fundamental factors. There is no better explanation for the first crypto bull run of 2017 than Rudi Dornbusch's Exchange Rate Overshooting Hypothesis, in which he argued that market volatility is inherent and that supply-demand equilibrium is reached in the financial markets in the short term, and in the long term, the price of goods adjusts accordingly. But the core issue remains with traders.

Many traders often experience overconfidence when trading, especially when a rally takes place. This leads to an underestimation of the risk involved and an inclination to reject information that tells a contradicting story. So, riding the highs of a rally, some traders will chase their feelings and seek out information that merely confirms what they already believe, clouding their judgement. The result is a justified position that isn't based on critical thinking and analysis, but rather emotionally-charged impulses.

In the opposite situation, when the market corrects itself, traders can anchor and thereby hold their positions when they'd be better served selling. What we tend to see early on in these situations is dissonance with traders, who ignore valuable information and justify their positions due to cognitive biases. Then, as the market turns more bearish and slows, traders in this situation get left holding the bag. In the worst case of a crash, they may hold onto their losses in the hopes of a turnaround, only to see them continue to lose and eventually realize a massive loss.

Even the trading agility at some of the high-frequency hedge funds pales in comparison to the average crypto trader’s impatience and short-termism.

Any investor can experience these kinds of scenarios, but with inexperienced, untrained traders, the results can be severely damaging. And in such a relatively small market that crypto was, and still is for the most part, too many traders making rash decisions can amplify the volatility of an asset in an already-unstable market. This is why more institutional and accredited investors are critical for the future of crypto.

Informed and experienced traders tend to base decisions on carefully calculated assessments. So do many retail investors. But the big difference is typically experience. And that experience will translate into making better decisions as the market shifts one way or the other. When more investors make less brash decisions, the market is more likely to stabilize.

As more accredited investors and brokerages join the fray, more stability will come to the crypto market, subsequently encouraging more institutional investors to jump in. The result would mean more big players in the crypto market, and thus, reduced volatility. Many of these larger institutions take longer-term investment horizons and are not so quick to jump ship at the first sign of trouble.

With companies like Tesla investing in virtual assets as of late, bitcoin's volatility will be reined in to a degree and as a result, more public institutions and firms will buy-in, leading to a compounded stability effect.

Crypto's first wave of success was no anomaly, with real value in virtual assets and a hungry audience of investors eager to continue investing. The key for this go around and the future market is a greater saturation of accredited investors. They will bring the much needed stability and growth that crypto markets need, as cooler heads will always prevail.

About the author

Andrew Knight is the VP of Analytics at Invictus Capital and an experienced financial services professional with a strong background in investment management. Having worked for a global investment firm with over $200 billion in assets under management he brings a wealth of market knowledge. Andrew is a CFA Charter Holder and holds an Honors Degree in Economics and Finance.

