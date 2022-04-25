Why The First of Long Island (FLIC) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

The First of Long Island in Focus

Headquartered in Glen Head, The First of Long Island (FLIC) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of -11.63% so far this year. The holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island is paying out a dividend of $0.2 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 4.19% compared to the Banks - Northeast industry's yield of 2.37% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.46%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $0.80 is up 3.9% from last year. Over the last 5 years, The First of Long Island has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 7.84%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, The First of Long Island's payout ratio is 44%, which means it paid out 44% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, FLIC expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $1.94 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 7.18%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, FLIC is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

