Why the Fed's Decision to Taper Quantitative Easing Could Help Stop the Growth of Income Inequality

While inflation was cited as the major reason for the Fed deciding to taper the quantitative easing (QE) program it began at the onset of the pandemic, the impact will go far beyond that. Structural concerns about how QE exacerbates income inequality are just as important.

The Fed has now been engaged in some form of QE for five out of the last 10 years since QE debuted in the United States back in the 2008-2009 financial crisis. And there is now growing evidence that QE aimed at the mortgage market might exacerbate income inequality in the U.S. So while the Fed should signal its commitment to maintaining a stable mortgage market, it made a sound decision to rapidly wind down its current purchases of mortgage-backed securities.

Under QE programs, central banks buy large quantities of financial assets, such as government bonds and mortgage-backed securities, to aid the economy. QE is a key tool because it can have a powerful impact on economic decisions and help the economy recover from shocks. In the case of buying mortgage-backed securities to target the mortgage market, central banks reduce the mortgage rates that consumers pay, causing those who own homes to refinance their mortgages at a lower interest rate. Consumers can use their savings from lower debt service costs to spend on goods and services, helping the economy recover.

The problem with QE is that not all consumers can refinance a mortgage. Some do not own homes. Even those who do own homes might not pay attention to monetary policy and thus miss opportunities to save even large amounts of money from lower interest rates. Even for those consumers who are aware of the opportunity, refinancing is impossible if their home is worth less than their mortgage—negative equity. These are often the poorest households that are the most adversely affected by economic events. Yet QE can easily bypass these households. These differences in access to refinancing can have significant long run consequences on local economies.

In areas where consumers refinance on account of QE and enjoy big monthly savings on their mortgages, local businesses benefit from the increased consumer spending. These businesses, like restaurants, beauty shops and the kinds of services that make up a neighborhood, can thrive in the years after QE. But in neighborhoods where households cannot refinance, say because the homeownership rate is low, there is relatively less household spending, and more local businesses fail or become financially distressed. This leads to neighborhood divergence.

Before QE, two neighborhoods with similar retail amenities and levels of disposable income can end up looking very different from each other 5-6 years after a round of QE. Therefore, while QE can help some households and neighborhoods, it leaves others even further behind.

This is not an argument for never using QE. Instead, because there are possibly large costs associated with QE, including increasing household and neighborhood inequality in the long run, these programs, especially those aimed at the housing market, need to be short-term, and quickly pared down when conditions improve.

Though the Fed’s choice to taper its quantitative easing didn’t cite reducing income inequality as a rationale, the benefits of reducing inequality are nonetheless an incredibly important development from this decision.

Rodney Ramcharan is a Professor of Finance and Business Economics at the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business.

