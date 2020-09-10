Why the Drop in LULU Represents an Opportunity

When the market is dropping as sharply as it was at the beginning of this week, my first instinct is always to look for things to buy. The obvious stocks to look for are those that get caught up in the selling, even though the long-term story that has supported them remains intact. Lululemon Athletica (LULU) would be a good example right now.

It seems that LULU is being viewed as an example of the 2020 version of “irrational exuberance,” but that isn’t an accurate assessment. Yes, the stock is coming off an all-time high, and P/Es that were nudging 100 before the recent pullback certainly made it look, on the surface at least, like it was hugely overvalued. However, unlike with some things in this market, that was all completely justified in Lululemon’s case.

This company is undergoing a major change, one that most analysts, by dint of being adults, seem to be missing.

Lululemon is usually thought of as a company that caters primarily to yoga enthusiasts. It has roots in that activity, for sure, but it now goes way beyond downward dog poses. Most analysts acknowledge that, by referring to them more generally as an athletic apparel company, or by the more convenient word, “athleisure,” to describe their product line.

Even that, though, is missing the point. I was, for a while, a high school debate coach, so I am all too aware that the plural of anecdote is not data, but when investing, it often pays to look around you and see what people are buying. On that basis, Lululemon has a lot more growth to come.

I have a teenage son who I will be taking off to his freshman year of college this weekend. He is, for good or bad, a preppy kind of kid, and over the last ten years or so, that has meant frequent visits to Vineyard Vines stores and outlets. This year, when shopping for clothes to take to college, the first stop was not Vineyard Vines but the local Lululemon store. I was surprised when we entered to see that the men’s section of the store was at least as big as and probably bigger than the women’s.

(To be honest, I was also surprised by some of the price tags, but if sales are any indication of perceived value, that should be a positive, not a negative, for potential investors)

Anyway, those whose objections to the high multiples of LULU are based on the contention that there are so many yoga enthusiasts they can sell to are just way off the mark. Lululemon has moved far beyond that. It is fast emerging as the preppy brand of choice among young men and women, and if you have walked down the streets of any college town over the last fifteen years or so and counted Vineyard Vines logos, you would know what that means in terms of potential.

Despite all this, after reporting a beat of expectations for both revenue and EPS yesterday, LULU is caught in a major downdraft. Things that have done well over the last three months or so are leading the drop, and in many ways, that makes sense. The market was looking a bit frothy, and some kind of retracement or consolidation was needed. However, whenever corrections take place, they are often opportunities for investors to buy long-term growth names at a discount. Put simply, that is what LULU is around these levels.

Disclaimer: The author does not have a position in LULU at the time of writing, but does intend to buy the stock in the near futur

