Why the 'Contrarian' Trade for Investors is Now to Go with the Flow

I have been contributing regularly to Nasdaq.com for just under eleven years now, and a lot has changed in that time. There have been a lot of changes in the economy, with tech dominating more than ever. There are now whole categories of stocks, such as EVs and social media stocks, emerging as important generators of wealth. Looking back, though, perhaps the biggest change I have seen is in the attitude of investors to economic or industry-specific problems, and to the resulting drops in the market.

When I started writing, I tended to take a trader’s view of such things; a contrarian stance based on an understanding that big drops usually revert to the mean. Back then, that was controversial and was seen as a bit crazy by some people, but now the average investor is far more likely to buy on a big drop in stocks than they are to sell.

Obviously, as someone who has always thought this way, that makes sense to me, but there is an irony here that may have escaped most people. With everyone agreeing that dips are for buying, that is no longer a contrarian trade. To go against the consensus, you now have to sell into the rallies. In a weird way, going with the initial momentum is now the contrarian stance.

So, should investors be wary of buying on dips? On balance, probably not. Value is still value however it is created, but we should be aware of why buying into bad news has been so consistently successful and be on the lookout for a change in conditions.

Contrarianism in trading works because when seemingly everyone agrees on something, potential problems arise. For example, if the assumptions behind a move are challenged and don’t hold up, the rush to the exits will be dramatic, and those with a contrarian position will be in complete control. Logically, then, investors need to know what assumptions have made this particular “contrarian” trading trend so successful over the years if they are to be on the lookout for a change in conditions.

That is partly about the cyclical nature of markets and the tendency to revert to the mean, but there is another factor at play here. The reason most markets have behaved so reliably since the 2008/9 recession is that regulators and authorities have made bounce-backs almost inevitable. The bailouts of banks and auto manufacturers that were so shocking back then have now become commonplace. So much so that when SVB folded, nobody was really surprised when all depositors were made good and the winning bidder in the resulting fire sale of assets saw their stock jump by around 50% based on the bargain they got.

It is not that businesses have not been allowed to go under, but the definition of what is "systemically important" and worthy of some degree of protection or rescue seems to be widening. Ultra-low interest rates were sustained for a long time to help businesses get back on their feet after each mini crisis during the recovery from recession, then just as some semblance of normality was visible, along came Covid, and free money came back with a vengeance.

The thing is, though, propping up ailing businesses usually doesn’t solve problems, it just delays their consequences.

I understand the need for supporting businesses, especially if there is a risk of contagion, but I also understand the dangers of privatizing profit while socializing risk. The point here is not political. I am not coming down on one side of the ideological argument or the other. I simply believe that investors should understand that if there is enough of a pushback against the (however well-intentioned) distortion of markets, there will be a few sacrificial lambs and a period of major disruption in the stock market. And that pushback is looking more likely.

The SVB and Credit Suisse/UBS affairs have made a lot of people suspicious and resentful of deals done behind closed doors to rescue banks, deals from which somebody always seems to derive billions of dollars in profit. That suspicion and resent have also prompted widespread discussion of moral hazard in general. If we offer guarantees against losses and create conditions that artificially support all businesses, then the whole foundation of investing will be undermined.

Capitalism works because it directs capital to where it is most productive, but that only happens if those who control the money do so based on a risk/reward calculation. If there is no risk, then why not take a big return on investing in businesses that can be wiped out by even a slight change in conditions, only for some guardian angel to come in and save the day?

There is an increasing feeling that this is where we are headed, and an increasing push back against it. As that pushback gains ground, it makes it more likely that the Fed will continue to raise rates for longer and delay cuts, so as not to be seen propping up a troubled economy. After all, with people on both sides of the political divide criticizing them for mollycoddling in the past, why wouldn't they take a sharper approach this time? It also makes it less likely that, despite any talk to the contrary, any other financial institution that might be shown to have mismanaged duration risk in the same way as SVB will be bailed out by authorities, here in the States or elsewhere.

The kind of contrarian trade that I favored all those years ago is now commonplace. Buying into bad news is a tactic that has worked well for investors for as long as many of them have been investing, and it's worked so well that everyone now does it. The real contrarian trade is, counterintuitive as it may seem, to go with the initial momentum. If the discussion of moral hazard gains pace and there really is a move to reintroduce risk to capital placement, that is what investors should keep in mind.

