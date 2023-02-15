Why the Confusing Market Reaction to the Consumer Spending Data is a Good Sign for Stocks

Over the last two days, there have been two data releases that show economic strength, which you would think is a good thing. However, right now, we are in one of these topsy-turvy periods that beset markets every once in a while, where good news is bad and bad news is good. Despite that, the market has taken that recent good news in stride, so what is going on?

The confusion comes from the fact that strong economic data, such as robust consumer spending numbers, particularly coming as it did after a weak holiday period, carries implications that are bad. Consumption drives the economy, and if consumers are spending, it should translate to more profit for companies, and therefore higher stock prices. However, the Fed is raising rates to combat inflation, and in this case, a strong consumer increases inflationary pressure, making more and bigger rate hikes more likely. That would be bad for corporate profits in the future.

At least, that is the theory. In practice, the numbers this morning were met with a decidedly mixed reaction.

The above chart is for the E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract (ES), with the vertical blue line marking the time that the consumer spending report was released. The initial, knee-jerk reaction was a sharp drop for the reasons detailed above, but then the market bounced back strongly before retracing that bounce to roughly the level from before the figures.

I have spent around forty years of my life following and interpreting this kind of thing but this still has me a bit baffled. Traders are nothing if not opinionated, and the fact that they are taught to read and interpret things a certain way means that usually, there is some kind of consensus about what various data releases mean. In the current environment, though, there seems to be a pretty even split between those who saw consumer strength as a positive, and those who saw it as a negative.

While confusion and uncertainty are usually not a good sign for the market, a strong case can be made that this time is different. The logical interpretation of the data may seem to be that they are bad for the market, but that is only true if the market is both focused on the Fed’s actions as the most important factor in pricing, and are convinced that the Fed will respond by hiking rates even more than anticipated. The two-way trading this morning suggests that they don’t believe that either of those things apply.

Instead, it is starting to look as if traders are taking good news at face value and believe that the Fed is coming around to the idea that a soft landing is possible. They are focused on economic strength despite the rate hikes that have already happened, and believe it shows resilience that makes a Goldilocks scenario, where the Fed hikes just enough to reduce inflation without causing a real recession possible, maybe even likely.

Of course, traders have been wrong before and they will be again, but for a while at least, it doesn’t matter to investors whether they are right or wrong. If they believe there is a happy ending in sight and that stocks will go up, then that will happen, at least unless their theories are proven wrong. That seems to be what has driven stocks higher so far this year, and the non-reaction to “bad” news this morning and a hotter than expected CPI numbers yesterday, suggests a positivity in the short-term that should push markets higher still.

