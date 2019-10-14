Why the Big Brokers Might Pass on Buying E*Trade

Discount brokers have cut their commissions to zero, and that is sending their stocks lower. One analyst is now speculating about whether it makes sense for larger established brokers to buy one player on the cheap.

Of the three discount brokers, E*Trade (ticker: ETFC) is arguably the most interesting candidate for an acquisition from an outside buyer. At Charles Schwab (SCHW) commissions make up a small percentage of revenue; the company’s bank is a much bigger driver. TD Ameritrade (AMTD) is still closely tied to TD Bank, which owned more than 40% of its shares as of its latest proxy statement.

E*Trade’s shares are down 10% this month and 21% in the past year. That arguably makes it a bargain for a larger broker looking to add customers. Goldman Sachs (GS) and Morgan Stanley (MS) have both expanded their retail businesses in recent years, with Goldman selling mass-market products such as a high-yielding savings account known as Marcus. The banks have mostly built these products from the ground up, without making high-profile acquisitions. But KBW analyst Brian Kleinhanzl thinks an acquisition could jump-start growth.

“In our view, buying makes sense because it can achieve scale quickly given ETFC has an existing customer base that may not move post acquisition if there are few changes to the platform,” he writes.

Nonetheless, Kleinhanzl doesn’t expect it to happen. He notes that E*Trade still trades at a premium in terms of its tangible book value—or the net value of its assets excluding intangibles such as the “goodwill” associated with its brand. Goldman and Morgan Stanley trade at 1.0 and 1.1 times tangible book value, respectively, Kleinhanzl writes. E*Trade shares go for more than 2 times tangible book value.

“At the end of the day, investors would likely prefer Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to buy back shares near tangible book value instead of doing a strategic transaction in a competitive marketplace,” he writes.

E*Trade didn’t respond to a request for comment.

