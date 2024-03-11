Why the Best Time to Sell a House Is Shifting Later in the Year

In most years, the best time to list a home for sale is May. But last year, the optimal time to put your house on the market came a little later, in June. And the housing market could be on track for a similar peak in 2024.

Homes listed last year during the first half of June typically sold for $7,700 higher prices, according to a new report from Zillow. If you’re a homeowner thinking about selling this spring, you may want to wait, as June could be a seller-friendly month once again in 2024, the report says.

Spring and early summer are usually the most active times for the housing market, and sellers can benefit from higher buyer demand. Home sales rise during this time of year because the school year is winding down and warmer weather makes it easier for households to move, among other factors.

The best time to sell a home

Before the real estate market was shaken up in 2020, May had “consistently” been the best month for sellers to list their homes, according to the report. Now, the best time to put a home up for sale appears to be getting later.

“The shift to June suggests mortgage rates are strongly influencing demand on top of the usual seasonality that brings buyers to the market in the spring,” Zillow said in the report. “This home-shopping season is poised to follow a similar pattern as that in 2023.”

Last spring, the market was experiencing the highest mortgage rates that had been seen in many years. A slight drop in rates in June, however, brought buyers into the market. According to Freddie Mac data, the 30-year fixed-rate loan was 6.79% for the week ending June 1, 2023, but had dipped to 6.67% three weeks later.

Current mortgage rates are higher than a year ago at 6.88%. If mortgage rates fall again during this year’s spring homebuying season, sale prices could get a boost, according to Zillow.

Some analysts are forecasting an interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve in mid-June, and if that materializes it would likely lead to a drop in mortgage rates, favoring more home sales. Zillow’s chief economist Skylar Olsen said in the report that a midyear rate cut could trigger a “second wave” of the spring homebuying season.

“The old logic was that sellers could earn a premium by listing in late spring when their home would be on the top of the pile of listings when search activity was at its peak,” Zillow’s chief economist Skylar Olsen said in the report. “Now, with persistently low inventory, mortgage rate fluctuations make their own seasonality.”

Make major moves with Money

Every Saturday, Money Moves dives deep into the world of real estate, offering a fresh take on the latest housing news for homeowners, buyers and Zillow daydreamers alike.

Sign Up

More from Money:

8 Best Mortgage Lenders of March 2024

The Income Needed to Buy a Typical Home Has Soared 80% Since 2020

Here’s the ‘Magic’ Mortgage Rate That’ll Nudge Many People Into Buying Homes

© Copyright 2024 Money Group, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

This article originally appeared on Money.com and may contain affiliate links for which Money receives compensation. Opinions expressed in this article are the author's alone, not those of a third-party entity, and have not been reviewed, approved, or otherwise endorsed. Offers may be subject to change without notice. For more information, read Money’s full disclaimer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.