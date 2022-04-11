Why The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation in Focus

Based in New York, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of -16.77%. Currently paying a dividend of $0.34 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 2.81%. In comparison, the Banks - Major Regional industry's yield is 2.87%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.46%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.36 is up 4.6% from last year. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 9.70%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation's payout ratio is 33%, which means it paid out 33% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

BK is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $4.55 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 8.85%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, BK is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.