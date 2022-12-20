Why the Bank of Japan's Surprise Overnight Move Matters to U.S. Investors

Last night, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) announced something that has divided market analysts in terms of its meaning and impact. Sovereign bond yields around the world reacted, but the most dramatic move was in forex, where the Yen (JPY) strengthened dramatically against everything on the news, including the U.S. Dollar (USD). USD/JPY fell by more than three percent overnight, a massive move in the very liquid and usually slow-moving forex market. However, while it is being reported in some places as a “seismic shift” in Japanese monetary policy with global implications, some see it as really no big deal.

So, which is it? A major deal or a nothingburger?

What the BoJ actually did certainly doesn’t sound very important to those not familiar with the workings of Japanese bonds. They gave notice that they would be relaxing the yield curve control policy, allowing the 10-Year Japanese Government Bond to move fifty basis points either side of its 0% target rate, as opposed to the previous twenty-five basis point bracket.

While central banks like the Fed, the Bank of England, and the ECB have flip-flopped recently from extremely dovish to extremely hawkish with no stop at neutral along the way, the Bank of Japan has been a constant, maintaining loose policy as it has for decades in an attempt to breathe life into what has been a stagnant economy. This is a hint that the approach by the BoJ may be changing. Japanese inflation has just hit 3.8%, which may not sound like much compared to other Western economies where it is double that or more, but it is big for Japan, where the central bank has been trying to encourage inflation for a long time.

This is all well and good, but what does that actually mean for our portfolios?

On the surface, the answer seems to depend on how wide-ranging your portfolio is and what you are inclined to trade. For example, if you are only interested in U.S. stocks, the impact apparently appears limited at best. Futures for all the major indices were essentially flat this morning prior to the housing data that pushed stocks a little lower, suggesting that U.S. stock traders didn’t really care about the Bank of Japan. That in turn indicates that the move in forex was overdone, or maybe the result of that market getting caught with the wrong positions.

But the facts don’t support that thesis.

Over the last two months, USD/JPY had declined from a high of around 150 to a 136 handle just before the news broke. If anything, forex traders were already short dollar/yen, which should have muted the impact of the news. Clearly, they thought it was significant.

If we go by the way futures reacted, it'd be easy to say that this was a big move internally for Japan but has little or no impact anywhere else. But that ignores what this says about market conditions globally as we move into a new year. Stock gains have been fueled by easy money around the world for a decade or so, and this is another nail in the coffin of that era, quite possibly the final one.

Prior to last night, it was possible to believe that the actions of the Fed and other central bankers were a temporary shift; that they were emergency measures to combat inflation brought on by a unique set of circumstances, and that a short period of rate increases would be enough to change things. Now, though, it looks as if inflation really is out of control globally, and significantly reduces the prospects for a quick change in direction next year from the Fed. That makes it more likely that we will see new lows in stocks in 2023. The BoJ's decision, therefore, is far from a narrow interest, and has much broader implications than markets are accounting for.

* In addition to contributing here, Martin Tillier works as Head of Research at the crypto platform SmartFI.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.