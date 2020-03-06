Why the AMD Stock Chart Is Still Broken Right Now

ThursdayÃ¢ÂÂs plunge did not spare tech stocks. The Nasdaq Composite fell 3.1%, my watch list is a sea of red and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:) is among those that have been bloodied. With that in mind, letÃ¢ÂÂs ask and answer some key questions surrounding the AMD stock chart.

Is its rebound in jeopardy? What are the key price levels to watch moving forward? How should you trade it right now?

LetÃ¢ÂÂs dive in.

AMD Stock Charts

Looking beyond the big picture, consider this following snapshot of the weekly time frame. Each candle represents one week, and provides a clean view of AMDÃ¢ÂÂs multi-year trend.

Overall, the bullish case on this larger time frame is strong. Momentum during the last advance soared alongside the stock price. Doubling from $30 to almost $60 in five months is no small feat, and it speaks to the groundswell of optimism surrounding the company.

As is often the case, earnings growth was the primary driver behind the ascent.ÃÂ The past four posted earnings per share of 6 cents, 8 cents, 18 cents, and 32 cents.

Furthermore, turning to the technicals reveals a price trend firing on all cylinders. Yes, last weekÃ¢ÂÂs whack was a setback, but AMD remains north of its 20-week moving average. Plus, with the recent rebound, itÃ¢ÂÂs even back above the weekly support zone that was temporarily breached during last weekÃ¢ÂÂs liquidation.

Breaking below the 20-week average near $44.50 would change my tune. But until then, I remain bullish on the weekly chart.

Trouble on the Daily

However, drilling down to the daily does provide some reason for caution. Last month saw AMD crash below its 50-day moving average, and weÃ¢ÂÂve yet to reclaim the high ground. As robust as the recent snapback has been, ThursdayÃ¢ÂÂs slip confirms the 50-day is now a formidable resistance zone. So until we can break through it, IÃ¢ÂÂm lukewarm on new bullish trades here. Some additional chop may be needed before the overhead supply is fully absorbed.

And even if the stock successfully pushes back above the 50-day, an unfilled gap and the 20-day immediately come into play as potential ceilings that could thwart the rally. Throw it all together, and we have a messy situation.

The best breakout trades are those with blue skies overhead and plenty of room to run.

Bottom Line on AMD Stock

Overall, IÃ¢ÂÂd rather wait for AMD stock to push above $51 or return to lower prices before deploying bullish trades. Its current position is too precarious.

Moreover, for those wondering if they should go short, I suggest looking elsewhere. AMD remains one of the most loved stocks among momentum traders, and as soon as the market fog lifts, I suspect the relative strength will return.

Besides, its weekly uptrend is still fully intact, and there are much weaker stocks to consider if youÃ¢ÂÂre in a bearish mood. I mentioned a handful of better candidates and here.

