Why The 36% Return On Capital At Seagate Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:STX) Should Have Your Attention

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Seagate Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:STX) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Seagate Technology Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.36 = US$2.0b ÷ (US$8.9b - US$3.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Thus, Seagate Technology Holdings has an ROCE of 36%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 11% earned by companies in a similar industry.

roce
NasdaqGS:STX Return on Capital Employed October 11th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Seagate Technology Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Seagate Technology Holdings' ROCE Trending?

Seagate Technology Holdings' ROCE growth is quite impressive. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 91% in that same time. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

Our Take On Seagate Technology Holdings' ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Seagate Technology Holdings has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And with a respectable 90% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Seagate Technology Holdings does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

High returns are a key ingredient to strong performance, so check out our free list ofstocks earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

