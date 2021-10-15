Why The 31% Return On Capital At Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Should Have Your Attention

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Southern Copper's (NYSE:SCCO) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Southern Copper, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.31 = US$5.1b ÷ (US$18b - US$1.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, Southern Copper has an ROCE of 31%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 12% earned by companies in a similar industry.

NYSE:SCCO Return on Capital Employed October 15th 2021

The Trend Of ROCE

Southern Copper is displaying some positive trends. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 31%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 35%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

What We Can Learn From Southern Copper's ROCE

To sum it up, Southern Copper has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Southern Copper can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

