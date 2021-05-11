Why The 28% Return On Capital At TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Should Have Your Attention

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on TriNet Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.28 = US$386m ÷ (US$3.0b - US$1.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Therefore, TriNet Group has an ROCE of 28%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 9.7% earned by companies in a similar industry.

NYSE:TNET Return on Capital Employed May 11th 2021

In the above chart we have measured TriNet Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering TriNet Group here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We like the trends that we're seeing from TriNet Group. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 28%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 106%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

On a side note, TriNet Group's current liabilities are still rather high at 55% of total assets. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, TriNet Group has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And a remarkable 318% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if TriNet Group can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Like most companies, TriNet Group does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

