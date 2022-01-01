Why The 25% Return On Capital At Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Should Have Your Attention

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, the ROCE of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Academy Sports and Outdoors:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.25 = US$851m ÷ (US$4.7b - US$1.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

Therefore, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an ROCE of 25%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 20% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Academy Sports and Outdoors' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Academy Sports and Outdoors here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Academy Sports and Outdoors has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last two years, the ROCE has climbed 393% in that same time. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Bottom Line

As discussed above, Academy Sports and Outdoors appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last year, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

