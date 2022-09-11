Why The 24% Return On Capital At Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Should Have Your Attention

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Tempur Sealy International is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.24 = US$807m ÷ (US$4.4b - US$1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Tempur Sealy International has an ROCE of 24%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 17% earned by companies in a similar industry. NYSE:TPX Return on Capital Employed September 11th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Tempur Sealy International compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Tempur Sealy International's ROCE Trending?

The trends we've noticed at Tempur Sealy International are quite reassuring. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 24%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 54% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

In Conclusion...

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Tempur Sealy International has. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 87% return over the last five years. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

If you'd like to know more about Tempur Sealy International, we've spotted 2 warning signs, and 1 of them is significant.

If you want to search for more stocks that have been earning high returns, check out this free list of stocks with solid balance sheets that are also earning high returns on equity.

