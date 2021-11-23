Why The 24% Return On Capital At Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE:BIPC) Should Have Your Attention

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE:BIPC) we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Brookfield Infrastructure, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.24 = US$1.0b ÷ (US$9.4b - US$5.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, Brookfield Infrastructure has an ROCE of 24%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Gas Utilities industry average of 5.5%.

NYSE:BIPC Return on Capital Employed November 23rd 2021

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Brookfield Infrastructure's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Brookfield Infrastructure's ROCE Trending?

You'd find it hard not to be impressed with the ROCE trend at Brookfield Infrastructure. We found that the returns on capital employed over the last three years have risen by 134%. That's a very favorable trend because this means that the company is earning more per dollar of capital that's being employed. In regards to capital employed, Brookfield Infrastructure appears to been achieving more with less, since the business is using 55% less capital to run its operation. A business that's shrinking its asset base like this isn't usually typical of a soon to be multi-bagger company.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 57% of its operations, which isn't ideal. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

In Conclusion...

In a nutshell, we're pleased to see that Brookfield Infrastructure has been able to generate higher returns from less capital. And since the stock has fallen 12% over the last year, there might be an opportunity here. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Brookfield Infrastructure we've found 4 warning signs (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you'd like to see other companies earning high returns, check out our free list of companies earning high returns with solid balance sheets here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.