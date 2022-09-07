Why The 23% Return On Capital At Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Should Have Your Attention

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Innovative Solutions and Support, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.23 = US$6.8m ÷ (US$32m - US$2.8m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Innovative Solutions and Support has an ROCE of 23%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 8.8% earned by companies in a similar industry. NasdaqGS:ISSC Return on Capital Employed September 7th 2022

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Innovative Solutions and Support's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Innovative Solutions and Support, check out these free graphs here.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Like most people, we're pleased that Innovative Solutions and Support is now generating some pretax earnings. Historically the company was generating losses but as we can see from the latest figures referenced above, they're now earning 23% on their capital employed. Additionally, the business is utilizing 24% less capital than it was five years ago, and taken at face value, that can mean the company needs less funds at work to get a return. Innovative Solutions and Support could be selling under-performing assets since the ROCE is improving.

What We Can Learn From Innovative Solutions and Support's ROCE

In a nutshell, we're pleased to see that Innovative Solutions and Support has been able to generate higher returns from less capital. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Innovative Solutions and Support can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing Innovative Solutions and Support that you might find interesting.

