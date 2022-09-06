Why The 23% Return On Capital At Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Should Have Your Attention

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Alcoa's (NYSE:AA) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Alcoa is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.23 = US$2.9b ÷ (US$16b - US$3.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Alcoa has an ROCE of 23%. On its own, that's a very good return and it's on par with the returns earned by companies in a similar industry. NYSE:AA Return on Capital Employed September 6th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Alcoa's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Alcoa here for free.

So How Is Alcoa's ROCE Trending?

Alcoa has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 310% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, we're delighted to see that Alcoa has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Considering the stock has delivered 14% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Alcoa we've found 2 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

High returns are a key ingredient to strong performance, so check out our free list ofstocks earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

