Why The 22% Return On Capital At Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Should Have Your Attention

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Meritage Homes' (NYSE:MTH) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Meritage Homes, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.22 = US$875m ÷ (US$4.6b - US$516m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, Meritage Homes has an ROCE of 22%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Consumer Durables industry average of 16%.

NYSE:MTH Return on Capital Employed November 12th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Meritage Homes' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Meritage Homes.

What Can We Tell From Meritage Homes' ROCE Trend?

Meritage Homes is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 22%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 59%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

Our Take On Meritage Homes' ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Meritage Homes is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a staggering 224% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



