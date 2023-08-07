News & Insights

Why the 2023 Fixed Income Rally Fizzled

August 07, 2023 — 01:28 pm EDT

2023 was supposed to be the year of fixed income. 

Coming into the year, the consensus was that fixed income would rally as the economy plunged into a recession, forcing the Fed to terminate its rate hike cycle and even begin cutting before the year was over. The bond bulls got another catalyst following the regional bank crisis which many believed would impair credit markets and also force the Fed’s hand.

Yet, these prognostications have proven to be false. Instead, the US economy continues to grow and add jobs every month. In fact, there are more signs that the economy could be re-accelerating rather than contracting. As a result, the Fed continues to hike, and bonds have given up all their gains on the year. 

Despite consensus predictions proving wrong, most Wall Street analysts remain bullish on fixed income. They continue to believe that yields are at or near their ‘cycle highs’ and that a trifecta of factors like cooling inflation, mild economic growth, and geopolitical risks mean that investors should continue adding exposure especially given that equities are unattractive from a valuation perspective at the moment. 

Finsum: 2023 was supposed to be a big comeback for fixed income given expectations of a recession in the second-half of the year. Yet, this has proven not to be the case.

