Why The 20% Return On Capital At Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Should Have Your Attention

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) we really liked what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Sealed Air, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = US$934m ÷ (US$6.1b - US$1.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

So, Sealed Air has an ROCE of 20%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 9.4% earned by companies in a similar industry.

NYSE:SEE Return on Capital Employed July 21st 2022

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Sealed Air's ROCE growth is quite impressive. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 55% over the last five years. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 24%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. Therefore we can rest assured that the growth in ROCE is a result of the business' fundamental improvements, rather than a cooking class featuring this company's books.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, Sealed Air is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Since the stock has only returned 38% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

