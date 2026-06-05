Why Is TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Down 5.7% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for TG Therapeutics (TGTX). Shares have lost about 5.7% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is TG Therapeutics due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for TG Therapeutics, Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

TG Therapeutics Q1 Earnings Miss, Sales Rise Y/Y, 2026 View Raised

TG Therapeutics reported earnings of 17 cents per share (excluding the loss on extinguishment of debt) for the first quarter of 2026, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 23 cents. The company had reported earnings of 3 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues in the first quarter were $204.9 million, up almost 69.5% year over year, driven by strong demand for Briumvi. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $199 million.

Quarter in Detail

The top line comprised product sales from Briumvi and license, royalty and other revenues.

Total product revenues were $201.3 million in the first quarter, reflecting 68.2% year-over-year increase. Briumvi’s net product sales in the United States were $194.8 million in the first quarter, up 63% year over year. Sales of the drug came in ahead of management’s guided range of $185-$190 million. Sales of Briumvi to Neuraxpharm were $6.5 million in the quarter and included in total product revenues.

License, milestone, royalty and other revenues were $3.6 million in the first quarter, compared with $1.2 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Research and development (R&D) expenses (excluding non-cash compensation) rose around 1.2% year over year to $43.5 million due to higher expenses related to ongoing clinical studies.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses (excluding non-cash compensation) totaled $73.1 million, up almost 88.9% from the year-ago quarter’s level, due to higher commercialization costs for Briumvi as well as other personnel costs.

As of March 31, 2026, TG Therapeutics had cash, cash equivalents and investments worth $572.8 million compared with $199.5 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.

2026 Guidance

TG Therapeutics raised its total revenue guidance.

The company now expects worldwide total revenues of around $925 million in 2026, including net product revenues of $885-$900 million from Briumvi sales in the United States.

Previously, the company expected total revenues in the range of $875 million to $900 million in 2026, including net product revenues of $825-$850 million from Briumvi sales in the United States.

In the second quarter of 2026, net product revenues from Briumvi sales in the United States are expected to be $220 million.

Excluding non-cash compensation, total operating expenses, defined as R&D and SG&A, are expected to be around $350 million in 2026, unchanged from the previous expectation.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a upward trend in estimates revision.

The consensus estimate has shifted 58.48% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, TG Therapeutics has a subpar Growth Score of D, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with a B. However, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Interestingly, TG Therapeutics has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

TG Therapeutics belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Another stock from the same industry, Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN), has gained 17% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 2026.

Biohaven Ltd. reported revenues of $0 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of 0%. EPS of -$0.88 for the same period compares with -$2.17 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Biohaven Ltd. is expected to post a loss of $0.77 per share, indicating a change of +60.3% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +2.4% over the last 30 days.

Biohaven Ltd. has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.