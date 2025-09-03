Why Is TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Up 4.7% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for TG Therapeutics (TGTX). Shares have added about 4.7% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is TG Therapeutics due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for TG Therapeutics, Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

TG Therapeutics Q2 Earnings Miss Mark, Briumvi Sales Drive Top Line

TG Therapeutics reported earnings of 17 cents per share for the second quarter of 2025, which substantially missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 32 cents. The company had reported earnings of 4 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues in the second quarter totaled $141.1 million, up almost 92% year over year, driven by strong demand for the sole marketed drug, Briumvi. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $136 million.

The top line comprised product sales from Briumvi and license, royalty and other revenues.

Quarter in Detail

Briumvi's net product sales were $138.8 million in the second quarter in the United States, reflecting an increase of 91% year over year. Sales of the drug increased 16% sequentially.

License, milestone, royalty and other revenues were $2.3 million in the reported quarter, compared with $0.9 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Research and development expenses (excluding non-cash compensation) increased around 83.3% year over year to $27.5 million due to higher manufacturing expenses related to the development of the subcutaneous formulation of Briumvi.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (excluding non-cash compensation) totaled $43.5 million, up almost 36.8% from the year-ago quarter’s level, due to higher commercialization costs for Briumvi as well as other personnel costs.

As of June 30, 2025, TG Therapeutics had cash, cash equivalents and investments worth $278.9 million compared with $276.2 million as of March 31, 2025.

2025 Guidance Raised

Owing to the continued growth in Briumvi revenues, TG Therapeutics raised its full-year revenue guidance for 2025.

The company now expects to record worldwide revenues of approximately $585 million in 2025 compared with the earlier expectation of $575 million.

For full-year 2025, net product sales of Briumvi are expected to be in the band of $570-$575 million in the United States, compared with the earlier projection of $560 million.

Operating expenses (excluding non-cash compensation and cost of goods sold) are expected to be around $300 million for full-year 2025 (unchanged from the previous guidance).

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a downward trend in fresh estimates.

The consensus estimate has shifted -5.38% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, TG Therapeutics has a great Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a score of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision indicates a downward shift. Interestingly, TG Therapeutics has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

TG Therapeutics is part of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Over the past month, Incyte (INCY), a stock from the same industry, has gained 10.6%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended June 2025 more than a month ago.

Incyte reported revenues of $1.22 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +16.5%. EPS of $1.57 for the same period compares with -$1.82 a year ago.

Incyte is expected to post earnings of $1.64 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +53.3%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +0.4%.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Incyte. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

