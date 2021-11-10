Why Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Could Be Worth Watching

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw its share price hover around a small range of US$87.79 to US$95.75 over the last few weeks. But is this actually reflective of the share value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Texas Roadhouse’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Texas Roadhouse worth?

Good news, investors! Texas Roadhouse is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $119.23, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Texas Roadhouse’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Texas Roadhouse?

NasdaqGS:TXRH Earnings and Revenue Growth November 10th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 73% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Texas Roadhouse. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since TXRH is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TXRH for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy TXRH. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

If you'd like to know more about Texas Roadhouse as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example - Texas Roadhouse has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Texas Roadhouse, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.