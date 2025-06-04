Why Texas Instruments (TXN) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Texas Instruments (TXN) closed the latest trading day at $190.72, indicating a +1.4% change from the previous session's end. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.01% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.22%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.32%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 16.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 7.95%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.2%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Texas Instruments in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.32, indicating an 8.2% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $4.31 billion, showing a 12.75% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.55 per share and a revenue of $17.29 billion, representing changes of +6.73% and +10.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Texas Instruments. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Texas Instruments holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Texas Instruments is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.9. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 33.6 of its industry.

Investors should also note that TXN has a PEG ratio of 3.06 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Semiconductor - General stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.22 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, finds itself in the bottom 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

