Why Teva Stock Sank On Thursday

What happened

Thursday was an eventful day for drug maker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA). Not only did the company release its latest set of quarterly earnings, it also reached a settlement in a major lawsuit. In what could have been a much worse trading session for the stock, it ultimately closed the day with a less than 2% decline.

So what

Arguably, the more important development is the legal settlement, in which Teva has agreed to pay a total of $523 million to the state of New York. This arrangement is part of a sprawling lawsuit involving a clutch of pharmaceutical companies accused of exacerbating the opioid crisis with their business practices.

Last December, a jury in the case found Teva and several of its subsidiaries liable in the matter. The settlement resolves the case. "This is a landmark day in our battle against the opioid crisis," the state's attorney general was quoted as saying in a statement disseminated to the media.

Meanwhile, as if that weren't enough of a development, Teva also unveiled its third-quarter results. The company earned revenue of just under $3.6 billion, which was down from the nearly $3.9 billion in the same period one year ago. In contrast, non-GAAP net income crept up over that stretch, to $658 million ($0.59 per share) from Q3 2021's $651 million.

This meant a double miss for Teva, as analysts were collectively modeling almost $3.9 billion on the top line, and $0.62 per share for adjusted net income.

Now what

Teva also lowered its revenue guidance for the entirety of 2022. The company now believes it will post $14.8 billion to $15.4 billion on the top line, down from the previous estimation of $15 billion to $15.6 billion. The earnings forecast of $2.40 to $2.60 per share for the year remains unchanged.

10 stocks we like better than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.