Why Teva Pharmaceutical Stock Rocked the Market Today

Key Points

The big drugmaker unveiled its latest set of quarterly figures.

Thanks to healthy rises in sales of key drugs, its revenue and profitability rose admirably.

10 stocks we like better than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ›

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) had a day on the stock market to remember on Wednesday. The drugmaker's share price enjoyed a nearly 21% rise on the day, thanks mostly to a very well-received quarterly earnings report. That increase was far more powerful than the S&P 500 index's 0.4% bump higher that trading session.

Powerful medicine

In its third quarter, Teva booked revenue of $4.48 billion. That was 3% higher year over year, and much of that growth came from leading medications like Austedo, which improved its sales by 38% year over year to $618 million, and Ajovy, sales of which were up 19% to $168 million.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

As for the bottom line, Teva's net income not according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) rose far more robustly. It improved by 14% to $910 million, shaking out to $0.78 per share.

With those figures, Teva notched convincing beats over the average analyst forecasts. Prognosticators tracking the stock were collectively expecting it to post $4.36 billion for revenue and $0.68 per share for non-GAAP (adjusted) net profit.

Guidance tweaks

Teva also made some adjustments to its full-year 2025 guidance. It lowered the top end of its revenue estimate by $200 million; the range now stands at $16.8 billion to $17 billion. The company, however, left its net income forecast untouched -- it remains at $2.55 to $2.65 per share for the year.

Should you invest $1,000 in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries right now?

Before you buy stock in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $589,424!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,217,942!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,054% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 3, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.