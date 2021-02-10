Why Tesla's (TSLA) Bitcoin Bet is Bullish For Equities

At first glance, the revelation that Tesla (TSLA) has invested $1.5 billion of its cash reserves into Bitcoin may seem like a warning sign for stock market investors. After all, Bitcoin is traditionally perceived as a highly speculative asset. If a leading U.S. company is swapping cash for Bitcoin, then it must be emblematic of broader market froth; this hypothesis finds support in the parabolic price runs of GameStop, Dogecoin, and the fact that major U.S. stock indexes are hitting new all-time highs week after week.

But this perspective fundamentally misunderstands the driving forces in equity markets, and the economy, at this moment in time. In fact, there are several reasons why stock market investors should feel encouraged by Tesla’s bold move into cryptocurrency.

For one, this is not some Elon Musk aberration, but part of an emerging trend in corporate treasury management. Tesla is mimicking MicroStrategy (MSTR), a technology firm whose high-profile investments in Bitcoin have swelled in value to over $3 billion, according to Bloomberg. Fintech giant Square (SQ) has also been plowing money into Bitcoin. These investments are not signs of recklessness, but evidence of corporations’ growing cash reserves, which have grown to an all-time high of $2.1 trillion, per a Moody’s Investors report. The growing pile of corporate cash – and firms’ willingness to deploy that capital in creative ways – is a constructive sign for future revenue and earnings growth.

Second, Tesla’s Bitcoin bet is reflective of how monetary policy during the pandemic has boosted the outlook for equities. Over the last year, the Fed has kept interest rates at record lows to help companies take on more debt, service existing loans, and get through the crisis. These measures have left institutional investors increasingly desperate for yield. Bitcoin, which has quadrupled in the last twelve months, has been a beneficiary of this trend. So have equities, especially technology stocks whose businesses have thrived as people continue to shelter in place, and amid the pandemic-induced economic disruption.

Third (and closely related to the last point), Tesla’s confidence in Bitcoin speaks to the ever-growing supply of U.S. dollars, which investors - retail and institutional alike - are deploying into capital markets in pursuit of riches. Tesla in its SEC filing said it bought Bitcoin for “more flexibility to further diversify and maximize returns on our cash.” In other words, Tesla is joining the growing chorus of concerns about the longer-term effects of the U.S. government running budget deficits year after year. The trillions of stimulus dollars pumped into the financial system over the last year have exacerbated these worries.

But how is fiscal largesse bullish for equities? Because stocks, like Bitcoin, are starting to resemble a “store of value” asset class. As confidence wanes in the U.S. dollar’s future, Bitcoin’s prospects as an alternative global reserve currency, or even a digital version of gold, look increasingly appealing. Equities, whose values are not pegged to any given currency, are attractive for a similar reason.

Fourth and finally, bullishness on Bitcoin (and equities) hints at a deeper, psychological phenomenon that is driving market activity. In the case of cryptocurrency, people are betting on – even putting their hopes in – the future of money. A similar set of motivations seems to be propelling equities to their unthinkable heights. Tesla, of course, is the best example. The electric car manufacturer, despite being a fraction the size of established car companies, trades at over 1,300 times earnings. That’s because people believe Tesla is the future of transportation. Likewise, ecommerce companies like Amazon (AMZN) and Shopify (SHOP) are soaring because people believe they represent the future of trade. New offerings like Snowflake (SNOW) and Affirm (AFRM) are skyrocketing because people believe they’re the future of cloud computing and credit.

Of course, investing in stocks is always a bet on the future. But the extent to which equities are trading over earnings - and the enthusiastic participation of retail traders lurking on Reddit and Robinhood - indicates that stocks, like bitcoin, have emerged as something of a “protest asset class” against wage stagnation, widening economic inequality, and even the dreary reality of the Covid era.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.