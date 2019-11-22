Markets
TSLA

Why Tesla's Shares Are Trucking Lower Today

Contributor
John Rosevear The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were trading sharply lower on Friday morning after the Thursday-night reveal of the company's Cybertruck pickup fell short of expectations.

As of 11:00 a.m. EST, Tesla's shares were down about 6% from Thursday's closing price.

So what

Investors had expected Tesla's much-touted pickup truck to be a more-or-less forthright electric challenger to the huge-selling (and hugely profitable) full-size pickups from Ford Motor (NYSE: F), General Motors (NYSE: GM), and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE: FCAU).

But CEO Elon Musk had other plans.

The Tesla Cybertruck, a sharply angular stainless-steel-bodied futuristic pickup truck.

To say the least, Tesla's Cybertruck doesn't look like anything else on the road. Image source: Tesla, Inc.

As you can see, Tesla's Cybertruck is a jarringly angular stainless-steel-bodied behemoth that looks like it escaped from the set of a dystopian sci-fi film. While the claims for range and towing capacity and so forth are impressive -- as one would expect from Tesla -- the design of the Cybertruck and its decidedly oddball features suggest strongly that it will be a niche product at best -- and that much development work remains to be done.

At least in its current form, it's not a truck for truck buyers. That means it's unlikely to sell in anything like Detroit-pickup volumes, and investors appear to be adjusting their expectations accordingly.

Now what

Customers can reserve a Cybertruck with a deposit of just $100, a hint that Tesla might be hoping to rack up strong reservation numbers. Good early numbers might impress investors, but take note: Tesla's site warns that the first deliveries won't happen until late 2021 at the earliest, and GM and Ford are both expected to have battery-electric pickups on sale by then.

It's far too early to even guess how the competition will shape up, but -- at least right now -- auto investors seem to think that Tesla missed an opportunity.

10 stocks we like better than Tesla
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tesla wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 1, 2019

 

John Rosevear owns shares of Ford and General Motors. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA F FCAU GM

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular