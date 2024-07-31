Why Tesla’s July 24 Earnings Results Are a Game-Changer for TSLA Stock

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Q2 2024 results have reinforced its lead as a solid buy in the electric vehicle (EV) sector and with Tesla stock. The company had a solid performance, generating $1.6 billion in operating income and $1.5 billion in net income. The performance was attained against restructuring charges in a high-rate environment.

With that, Tesla’s energy storage set records with massive deployments. This growth signifies that the company is expanding in the renewable sector. Additionally, vehicle deliveries rebounded with sharp vehicle financing options.

Further, with AI and cost reduction as strategic priorities, Tesla’s growth prospects are solidified. These priorities include the introduction of Full Self Driving (FSD) with free trials and creation of the robot Optimus. Finally, FSD models have more parameters and AI infrastructure points have advanced rapidly. Therefore, this indicates that Tesla is focusing on boosting its autonomous driving skills.

Solid Financial Performance in Q2 2024

Tesla’s total revenue increased by 2% YoY in Q2 to hit $25.5 billion. This growth emerged through several factors, including expansion in energy generation and storage operations, increased Cybertruck deliveries and higher regulatory credit revenue. Despite these positive contributors, revenue was impacted by multiple factors. These are reduced average selling price (ASP) for S3XY vehicles (Models S, 3, X and Y), a decline in vehicle deliveries and a negative currency impact.

Moreover, the production milestones for Tesla’s Cybertruck and Model 3 reflect the company’s operational moat. The Cybertruck became the best-selling EV pickup in the U.S. in Q2, demonstrating Tesla’s EV market acceptance and competitive edge. Finally, the rapid production ramp-up for the Model 3 and the release of new trims further point to Tesla’s fundamental capability to scale operations, boosting the prospects of Tesla stock.

AI and Cost Reduction Driving Growth

The development of AI and cost reduction at Tesla go hand in hand. Free trials helped the company reduce the price of FSD. The strategy is to increase the attach rates of FSD and lay the foundation for higher monetization. Tesla also focuses on growing the hardware business and is keen to reduce the product cost per vehicle sold. The concept of developing a robotaxi service has better potential after clearing the legal compliances.

Further, Tesla produced over 50% more 4680 battery cells in Q2. The Cybertruck prototype was also validated with in-house dry cathode 4680 cells. These advancements in battery technology contribute to cost reduction and improved performance. Reducing costs and boosting manufacturing processes is critical for a competitive edge. Finally, expanding the supercharging network and planning to onboard more EV markers will increase energy network utilization and top-line growth.

Strategic Initiatives and Future Outlook

Tesla’s expansion of its vehicle lineup reflects its strategy to cater to diverse market needs. These lineups include new Model 3 and Model Y trims and additional paint options for the S3XY lineup. This expansion boosts Tesla’s product offerings and captures a broader customer base across different regions.

Tesla’s regional production strategy provides flexibility in responding to market needs. These facilities are in California, Nevada, Texas, Shanghai and Berlin-Brandenburg. This strategy allows Tesla to target regional demand fluctuations and optimize production and delivery processes across different geographies.

Moreover, Tesla’s strategic initiatives are setting the stage for forward success. The company attained new energy storage deployments. Additionally, Tesla’s production strategy provides flexibility to meet changing market needs. Investors should monitor Tesla’s progress on its next-generation vehicle platform and plan to introduce more affordable models by 2025.

In summary, the company’s focus on cost reduction, AI advancements and strategic product launches makes Tesla stock a solid buy.

