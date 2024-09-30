Why Tesla (TSLA) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Tesla (TSLA) closed the latest trading day at $261.63, indicating a +0.45% change from the previous session's end. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.42%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.38%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electric car maker had gained 21.65% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 11.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Tesla in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.58, reflecting a 12.12% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $25.79 billion, up 10.44% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.27 per share and a revenue of $98.98 billion, signifying shifts of -27.24% and +2.28%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Tesla. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% higher. Tesla is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Tesla is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 114.67. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.25, which means Tesla is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that TSLA currently has a PEG ratio of 5.46. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Automotive - Domestic industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.48.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, placing it within the bottom 30% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.