Why Tesla Stock Is Surging Today

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is making big gains in Wednesday's trading. The electric vehicle (EV) company's share price was up 5.4% as of 3 p.m. ET amid the backdrop of a 0.2% decline for the S&P 500 index and a 0.1% gain for the Nasdaq Composite index.

Despite pressures from higher-than-expected inflation data for January, Tesla's valuation is climbing higher today thanks to political catalysts. In addition to a presentation held by CEO Elon Musk and President Donald Trump at the White House yesterday, the EV stock is also getting a boost from new legislation recently proposed by Republican senators.

Tesla stock climbs after White House address from Trump and Musk

At the Oval Office yesterday, Trump said that he was signing an executive order that would give expanded powers to the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) that Musk is leading. The new order will see federal agencies coordinating and consulting with DOGE on job cuts and making adjustments to limit additional hiring.

Trump and Musk also took questions from reporters at the event. While yesterday's Oval Office address and executive order announcement don't signal any immediate business benefits for Tesla, investors see the close relationship between the president and Musk as a positive for the company.

New taxes on EVs could actually benefit Tesla

Tesla stock also seems to be getting a boost from another unusual source today -- a proposal for new taxes on the sale of electric vehicles. Some Senate Republicans have proposed new legislation that would implement a $1,000 tax on new EV sales in order to fund road repairs. While that could create some sales pressures for Tesla, it could actually be good for the company in the long run.

As the far-and-away leader in the U.S. EV market, Tesla enjoys economies of scale and brand advantages that trounce the competitive field. As a result, the company is significantly less price sensitive and significantly more profitable. So while a $1,000 tax on EV sales would be a near-term headwind for Tesla, it would be a much bigger challenge for its competitors -- some of which are still taking large losses on each vehicle they sell. If smaller competitors wind up facing a more challenging operating backdrop, it would likely have the effect of strengthening Tesla's long-term position in the EV market.

