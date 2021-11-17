Why Tesla Stock Surged Higher on Wednesday

What happened

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) surged on Wednesday, climbing as much as 6.2%. As of 11:05 a.m. EST, the stock was up 5.1%. This extends a gain for the stock that occurred yesterday.

The growth stock may be rising on Wednesday simply due to a rebound from last week's sharp sell-off. The stock's gain may also reflect growing buzz on Wall Street for electric vehicles.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Since electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) went public last week, the electric vehicle market has received a lot of attention. Shares of Rivian and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) have soared, climbing 46% and 35%, respectively, over the past five trading days.

With rising interest in electric vehicles on the Street, it's not surprising to see Tesla stock rebounding from a more than 15% decline last week. Shares were pressured last week as Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed a plan to unload 10% of his stake in the company to pay taxes.

Analysts have grown increasingly bullish on Tesla stock since the company's strong third-quarter earnings report. Earlier this month, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives set a mind-boggling 12-month price target of $1,800 -- up from his previous estimate of $1,500. He notes that the company's improving margin profile and the potential for electric vehicles to gain more mainstream adoption has led to a major rerating for Tesla stock's valuation in September and early November.

Now what

High expectations, of course, mean that Tesla will have to deliver near-flawless business execution in the fourth quarter and in 2022.

For Tesla's fourth quarter, analysts are modeling for more strong growth for the company. On average, they expect revenue of $15 billion, up from $10.7 billion in the year-ago quarter. More impressively, the consensus analyst forecast calls for non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share to increase from $0.80 in the year-ago period to $1.92.

10 stocks we like better than Tesla

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tesla wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. His clients may own shares of the companies mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.