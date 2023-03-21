Why Tesla Stock Stepped on the Accelerator Tuesday Morning

What happened

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) jumped on Tuesday morning, climbing as much as 5.2%. As of 10:59 a.m. ET today, the stock was still up 4.4%.

The catalysts that sent the electric vehicle (EV) maker higher were a boost to its credit rating and evidence of a booming business in one of its largest markets.

So what

Moody's Investors Service gave the stock a boost after the market closed on Monday, lifting its credit rating from junk status. It upgraded Tesla's debt to Baa3, which is the lowest level of investment-grade debt.

"The rating action reflects Moody's expectation that Tesla will remain one of the foremost manufacturers of battery electric vehicles with an expanding global presence and very high profitability," the investment bank said in a statement. This follows an upgrade by S&P Global in October. An improved credit rating will allow Tesla to raise capital for big projects at more competitive rates.

In another positive development for investors, reports suggest Tesla's sales in China continue to grow at a robust pace. Insurance registrations -- which are used to track vehicle sales in the country -- grew for the fourth consecutive week, increasing to 18,712 for the week ending March 19, up 10% week over week. The numbers are even more impressive compared to a month ago -- up 216%, as early February sales were dampened by the celebration of Lunar New Year in China -- yet still climbed 32% year over year.

Now what

The megatrend toward the adoption of EVs show no signs of slowing, despite the economic uncertainty that continues to unfold. Revenue from the sale of EVs worldwide is expected to climb to nearly $460 billion in 2023, rising to $858 billion by 2027, a compound annual rate of 17%.

Furthermore, chief financial officer Zach Kirkhorn has said the company plans to cut its EV production costs by half in the coming years, which will no doubt boost its bottom line.

As the undisputed leader in the industry, the company is well positioned to benefit from this secular trend. For this and many other reasons, Tesla stock is a buy.

Find out why Tesla is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Our award-winning analyst team has spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Tesla is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 8, 2023

Danny Vena has positions in Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Moody's, S&P Global, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.