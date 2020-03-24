Markets
TSLA

Why Tesla Stock Soared on Tuesday

Contributor
Daniel Sparks The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of electric-car maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) soared on Tuesday, rising about 17% as of noon EDT.

The growth stock's gain comes as market indexes are jumping sharply. Also potentially helping Tesla stock on Tuesday was an analyst's upgraded view for the overall auto industry.

Tesla's Model S, 3, X, and Y

Image source: Tesla.

So what

Highlighting optimism in the stock market, the S&P 500 had climbed 7.7% by 12:08 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. The big gain came after President Trump said in a press conference on Monday evening that he may urge businesses to open up "fairly soon." 

Meanwhile, the market is likely cheering news that Congress is reportedly close to a deal on a stimulus bill to aid the economy during business shutdowns amid the pandemic.

Separately, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas upgraded the overall auto industry from a cautious rating to an in-line rating. This follows about five years of rating the industry at cautious. Jonas believes that the industry will see a sharper recovery following the coronavirus pandemic than it did after the 2008-2009 recession.

Now what

Investors have been concerned about how the coronavirus will impact Tesla's vehicle production and deliveries in 2020. The automaker officially paused vehicle manufacturing in its factory in Fremont, California, on Monday.

If President Trump does urge companies to resume operations soon, Tesla will have a greater chance of hitting its target to deliver more than 500,000 vehicles this year, up from about 368,000 in 2018.

10 stocks we like better than Tesla
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tesla wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

 

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular