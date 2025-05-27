Why Tesla Stock Popped Today Despite Sliding Sales

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are quickly rebounding from a drop last week. The stock fell 3% last week, ending a four-week winning streak. It's starting the week off strong, though.

Shares jumped over 5% early Tuesday morning, even as data from Europe shows its electric vehicle (EV) sales continue to slump. As of 10:40 a.m. ET, Tesla stock is still trading up by 4.9%.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Elon Musk plans to refocus on Tesla

According to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, registrations for new Tesla EVs in Europe plunged 49% in April compared to last year. That came despite a 34% surge in overall battery electric car sales there.

Investors knew that sales have been struggling, but the declines may be accelerating. Tesla sales in Europe for the first four months of 2025 have dropped 39%. At the same time, Chinese EV maker BYD slashed prices on several of its models over the weekend. China is also an important market for Tesla, and a price war there would only hurt sales and margins.

With all that troubling news, why would investors be pouring into Tesla stock today? The answer is CEO Elon Musk. Musk himself may be the cause of some of Tesla's sales troubles. His dive into politics has been divisive and created protests against Tesla products. Competition in the EV space has also significantly ramped up, giving consumers more choices.

Musk said on social media over the weekend that he will be refocusing on his businesses, though, spending less time in Washington, D.C. He posted over the weekend "Back to spending 24/7 at work and sleeping in conference/server/factory rooms." Musk said he would be "super focused," as Tesla and his other companies have important new technologies coming out.

Tesla continues to be a story stock as investors bet on its autonomous driving technology and robotics segment to eventually drive big profits. So Musk being seemingly ready to focus on leading the company has investors feeling more bullish today.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $340,468 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $37,070 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $639,271!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, available when you join Stock Advisor, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See the 3 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 19, 2025

Howard Smith has positions in BYD Company and Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends BYD Company. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.