Markets
TSLA

Why Tesla Stock Plummeted Monday

Contributor
Daniel Sparks The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of electric-car company Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were slammed on Monday. The stock fell as much as 19.1%. As of 1:27 p.m. EDT, however, the stock was down about 15%.

The stock's sharp decline is likely due to the market's overall sell-off on Monday. Growth stocks like Tesla were hit particularly hard. But a lowered price target for the stock by a Wall Street analyst likely also played a role in the stock's decline.

A white Model X with its falcon wing doors open

Image source: Tesla.

So what

RBC Capital Markets analyst Joseph Spak cut his 12-month price target for Tesla stock from $530 to $380 on Monday, citing a challenging environment for luxury autos amid the coronavirus panic. He said he now expects Tesla to deliver 364,600 vehicles in 2020 -- well below management's guidance for more than 500,000. 

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is down more than 9% at the time of this writing, reflecting the market's continued panic about the economic implications of the coronavirus impact in the U.S. and other countries around the world.

Now what

Investors will get their first update on how Tesla's deliveries are faring in 2020 when the automaker reports first-quarter deliveries. The company typically reports deliveries one to three days after every calendar quarter ends.

10 stocks we like better than Tesla
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tesla wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

 

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular